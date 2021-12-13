You really don't need to say that East Texan's love eating barbecue, it's just engrained in our DNA. There is a whole variety of great barbecue stops all across East Texas with each having their own personality and flavor. One such chain is Bodacious Bar-B-Q. Their locations are in several East Texas cities, including Tyler. One longtime Tyler location will sadly be closing it's doors after three decades serving locals and travelers alike.

One of the most popular and longest standing Bodacious Bar-B-Q locations is at the Interstate 20 and Highway 14 exit. This location has been serving locals and travelers alike for almost 30 years. Sadly, they will be shutting their doors permanently on Thursday, December 23.

Some folks in the comment section got a scare thinking that it was the entire Bodacious Bar-B-Q chain closing down. But it was clarified that it is only the location at Interstate 20 and Highway 14 that will be closing. Tyler lost another Bodacious Bar-B-Q location earlier this year in the Green Acres Shopping Center.

If Tylerites need their Bodacious Bar-B-Q fix, they can always stop by the location on Highway 155 and Loop 323.

Bodacious Bar-B-Q has been serving East Texas since 1968 when Roland Lindsey opened his first restaurant in Longview. Lindsey learned to work the pits in his dad's BBQ joints in the Dallas area. Bodacious Bar-B-Q has three locations in Longview along with a location in Kilgore, Tyler, Hallsville, Gladewater, Winnsboro, Tatum, Henderson, Sulphur Springs and Arlington.

Keep on supporting one of the best BBQ stops in all of East Texas.

