A Tyler, Texas-area man posed a question many of us have been asking ourselves:

Why are so many local businesses closing while seeing more national chains pop up everywhere?

We hate to see this trend.

We're not against national chain stores. Of course, these businesses also employ local people, and many of them provide products and services that are enjoyed. At the same time, having a strong presence of locally owned businesses is crucial for a thriving, prosperous community.

Ty Moore posted on a public social media group page focused on happenings in the Tyler, Texas area. His question was:

'Why are so many small businesses closing and more and more fast food chains opening? Like, come on..'

Tyler, Texas area residents commented on Moore's posts, sharing their thoughts as to why so many small businesses were closing while it seems new national chains are opening every week.

One commenter named Allen Whitt said that 'profit is often about efficiency. Chains have a huge advantage in that.'

Several others shared similar thoughts, while others brought up the fact that it is harder for smaller businesses to compete with earlier and/or later hours as compared to the national chains.

A poster with the user name Sarah Nicole shared that other issues may be 'Lack of support' and added 'it's more expensive to run a small business than it used to be. And it's harder to advertise than ever before.' (We have an incredible team here at Townsquare that would love to help out with that, by the way.)

What other issues may be contributing to so many small businesses closing in the Tyler, Texas area, in your opinion?

Many others shared solid points, as well. Everything has been more expensive, and that makes it harder for smaller businesses to compete. Also, when a 'mom and pop' is trying to run a business, while handling other aspects of their lives, it can be a real struggle.

Good points were made by many, and we appreciate that Ty Moore took the time to pose the question on a public forum. All of this is yet another reminder of how important it is to do all we can to support GREAT local and small businesses this holiday season.

Do you have any businesses in particular you like to see continue to thrive? Please share your thoughts with us at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

