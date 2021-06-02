There are no more heartbreakingly tragic stories than these. It's hard to even contemplate how anyone could harm a child. But sadly, that's the world in which we live.

A little boy from Southwest Houston, Samuel Olson, celebrated his 6th birthday just last Saturday. But sadly, he was not able to celebrate with his family because he went missing last Thursday.

According to Houston Police, his location was last confirmed at school, Holbrook Elementary in Cy-Fair ISD, on April 30. Tonya Olson, his paternal grandmother, said he'd been with her the next weekend and even spoke to him on the phone more than a week ago.

Important to note: Tonya Olson said she has not been in touch with her son's girlfriend.

Once he was reported missing a child safety alert was issued through Child Protective Services.

Yesterday, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the Jasper Police Department found the body of a child in room 106 at a Best Western Motel in Jasper on West Gibson Street.

According to KHOU 11, early this morning the crime scene was investigated.

This morning at 10 a.m., Houston Police Asst. Chief Heather Morris held a press conference to give an update. Although the body has not been formally announced as his, they speculate it very well may be.

They have confirmed a suspect is in custody and is currently being interviewed and interrogated by the Houston Police Department Homicide Division.

This story is still being updated. All of here are sending all of our love to the family and friends of this precious little boy.

