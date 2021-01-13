Body Of Missing Tyler Man Found Hours After Car Was Discovered

A Tyler man who was reported missing and possibly in danger last week has been found dead.

According to KLTV, 21 year old Corbin Thomas Stiefer's body was found in a drainage ditch under the Loop 49 tollway.

He was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 10 A.M. at the 5800 block of Briar Creek Drive in Tyler. He was in a red 2014 Mazda 6 which was found on Tuesday night in the area off Toll 49 West along County Rd 1151. Tyler PD & Smith County Sheriff's conducted a search of the area which resumed this morning where detectives discovered his body.

A CLEAR alert was issued last week for Stiefer and if you have any information that can help Tyler PD in their investigation, contact them at 903-531-1000.