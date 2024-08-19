This Texas Town is Quickly Becoming Unaffordable

Just like everywhere else across the country, we see prices increasing here in Texas. And we’re talking about everything from groceries to home prices, heck just a couple weeks ago I had a car repair. Yep, even repair costs have increased drastically. But for people trying to buy a home, it’s extremely difficult right now with the high interest rates. And soon there will be one Texas town that will not be affordable anymore.

Most people will joke and say that most Texas towns are quickly becoming unaffordable, which can be true, but there are certain towns seeing prices increase quicker than others. According to Go Banking Rates, the one Texas town that is becoming expensive quickly is for good reason. The town has good schools, a low crime rate, and great local amenities to keep locals happy.

What Texas Town is Becoming Unaffordable?

The big cities like Dallas, Austin, and Houston are already spendy. But the town of Boerne, Texas is being noticed after seeing a 10% annual increase in housing costs. The average home price was $400,000 in 2020 and is now $560,000. It’s a beautiful place to live but it’s costing more and more if you want to live in Boerne.

There is Never a Perfect Time to Buy a House

Interest rates will go up and down, houses will move fast on the market. When you’re ready to buy a home, sit down with professionals and try to find your perfect home within your budget. Only you know what’s best for you and your situation.

