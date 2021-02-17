Boil Water Notice Issued For City Of Tyler

Get our free mobile app

East Texans continue to adapt to the extreme weather conditions that are being dealt to us be Mother Nature.

From rolling black outs to loss of water pressure, there is a huge demand on basic services like electricity and now water. Due to extreme cold weather conditions, municipalities across the region are experiencing water main breaks causing some customers to have low water pressure or no water all.

The City Of Tyler has been dealing with several water main breaks and city crews have been working tirelessly on fixing these problems. Now the city is dealing with the loss of a water pumping station causing low pressure throughout the entire system and with the low pressure it falls below state standards requiring the city to issue the following boil water notice to customers. From The City Of Tyler press release:

As a result of the rolling blackouts at the Lake Palestine Raw Water Pump Station, the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant is now offline. The Golden Road Water Treatment Plant continues to be online and supplying pressure to the system. However, without the added water pressure from the Lake Palestine Plant to mitigate pressure losses from extremely low temperatures, the City of Tyler's water pressure is reduced to below levels required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to maintain optimum safety. TCEQ requires the City of Tyler (PWS 2120004) public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

The rolling blackouts have left many residents without power. In these cases, boiling water may not be possible. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water. Residents who are able may relocate to warming centers. Whenever possible, residents should assist their friends and neighbors in need. At this time, we have no timeline for the blackouts to end the pump station to come back online, but we are bracing for at least 48 hours.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for consumption.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the City of Tyler will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink water in this location, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, please call the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant at (903) 531-1285.