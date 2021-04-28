Bored? Here Are 5 UNIQUE Events You Can Do Online This Weekend

Looking for something fun to do indoors this weekend? I found five unique events on Eventbrite that you can do from anywhere from Longview to Marshall, to practically anywhere in the country, and you don't even have to leave the house to have fun!

Saturday, May 1st: Black Laughs Matter

Photo by Girl with red hat on Unsplash

Zoom party with nationally touring comedians who are thriving during the pandemic shutdown of comedy clubs across the country. There is no set price for tickets to the event; you can donate what you wish in $5, $10, and $20 increments. Hosted by Terry Dorsey and featuring comedian Joe Hill (Fox Soul, Comedy Central, Netflix). Get tickets here.

Saturday, May 1st: Bourbon Cooking with Will Whitfield

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

Break out a bottle of your favorite bourbon so that you can cook along with Seattle-ite Will Whitfield. This multi-course experience will have you making bourbon-infused "appetizer, main course, and a side dish." Will is originally from St. Louis, so he knows a thing or two about making some good barbecue! Register here for the Zoom cooking class. Tickets are $20 each.

Saturday, May 1st: Social Online Fun & Games Night:

Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash

If you have been wanting to start dating again but have been wondering how in the heck are you going to meet somebody new during the COVID-19 pandemic, go online! That's where the party's at apparently. This social event will have people divvied off into breakout rooms for some icebreakers and fun games like scavenger hunts around your house, trivia games, and more. Tickets are $20 each and if you miss out on the event this weekend, there are other dates in May to choose from! Sounds like fun! Get tickets here.

Sunday, May 2nd: Let's Brunch: Mini Pizzette

Photo by Jonathan Bean on Unsplash

A free workshop teaching you Italian recipes and this Sunday you will learn how to make a mini pizzette, which is described as a "handheld appetizer". Register to attend online here and you will get a free ticket to view the live workshop on YouTube. Hosted by Bake It Up by Lorena.

Sunday, May 2nd: Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe, and Dr. Bruce D. Perry

Photo by George Pagan III on Unsplash

Oprah and friends discuss the book, What Happened to You? Perry wrote his book with a trauma-informed approach. Oprah will likely be revealing some personal tragedies alongside actor Rob Lowe. This conversation ought to be very interesting indeed. Tickets range from $29.99 to $39.99. Get tickets here.

