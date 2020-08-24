Boston Woman Missing In Texas After Missing Her Flight Home

A Boston family is searching for answers after a 23-year-old woman was traveling from Texas, back to Boston, but never made her flight.

Destiny Polk was last seen at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Friday. She was supposed to take her flight home to Boston Logan International Airport.

She never made her flight, and no one has reported to have seen her after she left for the airport.

Johnnie Polk, Destiny's father, took to Facebook to express his desire for the public to help find his daughter.

Hey everyone please help me locate my daughter she has been missing since Friday night here in Houston. She was on her way to Boston and was last seen at George Bush Aiport here in Houston and missed the flight and hadn’t been seen. Please send your prayers keep a look out for her she was having a mental challenge so we need to find my baby asap! Her name is Destiny Polk !!!

Destiny is five-foot-two-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans.

Destiny's father hasn't posted anything to his personal Facebook page since pleading for Destiny's return.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-877-97-BAMFI.