Both Texas Football Teams Are Playing On Thanksgiving Day

I'll admit I haven't been the best fan this year. That goes for any of my favorite teams from several sports. The challenges presented in 2020 have been distracting to say the least and I haven't kept up with how any of my teams are doing.

With all of the changes, and all of the challenges we've faced this year, at least one Thanksgiving tradition is going to remain the same. There's plenty of Texas football to look forward to.

On Thanksgiving this year, both of the early games showcase Texas teams. The evening game will be the Ravens taking on the Steelers.

The Texans go up against the Lions in the first game of the day (11:30 AM). Dallas and Washington meet up for the afternoon contest (3:30 PM).

I've been trying my hardest this year to hold onto as much of the "normal" stuff as I can. It's been tough.

This year for Thanksgiving, we're not having any large family gatherings. We have family members in quarantine, I'm immune-compromised, and honestly a lot of us are exhausted and are just looking forward to a little time off from everything.

While I may not be a fan of either the Texans or Dallas (who dat), I'm still looking forward to unwinding and watching the games.

That's probably the best part for me. I don't have any skin in the game. I don't care who wins or loses. I can just relax for what feels like the first time in forever, and just enjoy watching the game with a cold beer and a turkey leg.

Fun fact, the Lions have always hosted a Thanksgiving Day game since 1934. The Cowboys have hosted one since 1966, with two exceptions. They added the third "prime-time" game in 2006.