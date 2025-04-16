(Tyler, Texas) So often when you look on social media things can be negative even when you’re talking about things here in East Texas.

Which is why it seems so refreshing when you see something positive in our community and often those posts get more reactions than the negative ones.

Recently, there was a post made on All Things Tyler, a Facebook group dedicated to Tyler, Texas and it was the type of post that put a big smile on your face!

Get our free mobile app

Little Boy in Tyler Spotted Princesses

One young man in Tyler was out to dinner at Wingstop with his family.

As they were leaving the restaurant he was in awe as he notices three beautiful women all dressed up, he was sure that these were real princesses.

Maybe it was for Prom, or maybe they are real princesses.

That is when his mom (Adrianna) approached the ladies to see if they would do something extra special for her son.

READ MORE: See How Downtown Tyler Looked Almost 20 Years Ago

They Were Happy to Make the Boys Night Magical

As you would expect this amazing mom asked the three princesses if they would stop for a minute at take a photo with her son.

These wonderful ladies were happy to pause their evening to make one 4-year-old boy very happy, as you can see in the photo.



Great Parenting All the Way Around

This picture and story have captured over 1,100 reactions online, people love the magical innocence.

It wouldn’t have happened without a mom doing everything possible to make her son happy.

Plus, three princesses who have amazing parents that taught them to take time for other people, especially little boys who think they are princesses.

We need more of this!

Texas Towns Even Natives Have a Hard Time Spelling and Pronouncing Texas has a very diverse history full of people who settled here from other countries. That diverse history has led to some city names with weird spellings and pronunciations even native Texans have a hard time with. Gallery Credit: Google Maps