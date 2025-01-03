See How &#8216;Old&#8217; Downtown Tyler, Texas Looked In 2008

See How ‘Old’ Downtown Tyler, Texas Looked In 2008

Whether we are talking about life here in East Texas or anywhere for that matter, things are moving quickly, and nothing stays the same. Life is good, but it’s up to you to make the best of it.

Get out and see all the beauty that is around us, it might be shocking to see how much continues to change all around us. That includes the entire downtown square of Tyler, Texas. 

The plan isn’t new, but work is currently in progress to build a beautiful new Smith County Courthouse. The process is going to take time, but the downtown area is going to look amazing when the construction projects are all completed.

It’s going to be exciting to see the new area and be able to show it off to friends and family when they come to visit.  

There Has Been So Much Change Already 

While we are all looking forward to seeing all the changes when the new courthouse is finished, there are tons of changes and improvements that were made to downtown Tyler before this project got started.

Thanks to the help of Google Maps, we were able to see some photos taken from back in 2008 to show the differences that have been made. 

Photos Show Time Moving Quickly 

Hopefully as you see these photos below, you will have memories of walking around the square years ago and seeing some of these buildings and businesses.

While time continues to move quickly, at least we have a beautiful area in downtown Tyler, Texas to enjoy. And things are only getting better.  

Photos of Downtown Tyler, Texas from 2008

It's crazy to think that 2008 will soon be 20 years ago, it's amazing how much has changed downtown Tyler, Texas within that time.

A Look at the Tyler, TX Farmer's Market

Here is a look at some of the great items available for purchase at the Farmer's Market in Tyler, Texas.

