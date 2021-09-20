Two Houston Police officers have been shot during an incident early Monday morning. The shooting happened at an apartment complex on the northeast side of the city.

The officers were serving warrants when someone opened fire on them.

KHOU reports One of the officers was put on a Life Flight chopper and rushed to the hospital. The other was transported via ambulance.

The condition of the officers is not known at this point.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says one of the suspects died at the scene.

10 Movie Remakes That Were Better Than The Original Sometimes, a reboot of a movie turns out to be an improvement on the one before it. Here are 10 movies whose remakes were better than the original film.

The Most Influential Movies of the 21st Century

Images From Friends: The Reunion Official stills from Friends: The Reunion, which is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

What Happened To Your Favorite Child Actors After They Left Hollywood

The Best Disney Villains Ever

Every James Bond Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

15 Movies That Were Banned Around The World Whether it was due to violence, explicit content, or negative depictions of one’s homeland, these movies were pulled from at least one foreign nation. Here are 15 movies that were once banned in countries around a world.

Every Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Directors Who’ve Cast Their Own Kids in Their Movies