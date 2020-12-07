‘Breaking’ Becomes an Official Olympic Sport

The Olympics will soon introduce breakdancing as one of four new official sports at the time honored games.

Is this one of those "everything old is new again" things, or is breakdancing really something people are still doing? Truth be told, I haven't seen, or heard, of breakdancing in decades. Not since my brother had a piece of cardboard taped to his bedroom floor in the late 80's.

According to a report from KCEN, breakdancing, or as the Olympics will call it, "breaking", will be introduced as a new sport at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Maybe I've moved on, but apparently breakdancing is still a thing and now it's an official Olympic sport. Maybe my brother can win a medal! LOL

"Breaking" will make its official debut in the 2024 Paris Games and will have a downtown Paris venue, along with sport climbing and 3-on-3 basketball. The International Olympic Committee also confirmed three more new sports to the Olympic world: skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing will make their Olympic debut during the Tokyo Games, which have been moved because of the pandemic and scheduled to take place starting July 23, 2021.

Interestingly, surfing for the Paris Games will actually be held at the beaches in Tahiti, 9,000 miles away from France. I guess the French waves just aren't gnarly enough for competition.

Since "breaking" has finally found its way into the Olympics, maybe I can suggest a couple of new sports as well. Marbles was a great game of skill when my dad was a kid, or even kick the can. Hide n' go seek or tag were pretty fun when I was young. Nowadays I'm more fit for an eating competition...