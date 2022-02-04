Breathtaking Views Of Lonesome Willow Ranch In Tyler, TX

Our analytics show that yall love to be nosy and look into beautiful homes and properties even though most of us can't afford these places. But its always nice to dream right? If you've ever dreamed of maybe one day becoming a rancher and starting your own "Yellowstone", well you just might be in luck because Caroll Bobo and the good folks at United Country Bobo Realty & Land Company just posted a video of a beautiful hay ranch for sale.

The 241.733-acre Lonesome Willow Ranch is located in northeast Smith County Tyler State Park

Built in 2007, the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath luxury home over has over 4800 square feet loaded with amenities for the whole family and its perfect for entertaining guests. Features include a gourmet central kitchen, downstairs primary suite with sitting area and giant walk-in closet, hardwood floors, spacious living spaces, grand fireplace, granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, game room, pool room, and executive office. In the back yard you'll find an expansive patio area with a heated, saltwater pool and spa and play area.

There's Also Plenty Of Space For Hunting And A Working Hay Operation

While the house is star, the rest of the property is amazing plus you'll actually be MAKING MONEY with a hay operation! The ranch comes with everything you need including tractor and equipment barns, two Quonset-style hay storage barns, and a metal hay barn with a loading dock. If you're an outdoorsman, then there's plenty of deer, dove, and waterfowl plus several freshwater creek-fed ponds and a small lake!

My Words Don't Do It Justice, Take A Look!

You can enjoy all this luxury and land for $2.5 Million but as you can see its very much worth it! Check out the video above and for a closer look inside and around the property, check out the gallery below.

