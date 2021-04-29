Breathtaking Private Island in the Florida Keys for Sale [Photos]

If you're ready to get serious about your trips to Florida every year for vacation, this private island in the Keys could be exactly what you're looking for!

This unbelievable private island, located in Monroe, Florida boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 half-bathrooms, and 3 full bathrooms, wood floors, bar, pantry, fireplace, walk-in closets, separate guest/in-law quarters, and more.

The entire man-made private island covers 5,184 sqft while the house clocks in at 2,304 sqft.

Even though there's beautiful clear blue water surrounding the private island, it even has a private pool.

From zillow.com -

"Own a piece of paradise in the Florida Keys close enough to all the inland fun, yet so far! Just ¼ mile offshore in Marathon, a quick boat ride over pristine turquoise waters brings you to your ideal living oasis on self-sustaining East Sister Rock. Best in class coral reef snorkeling, fishing, diving, windsurfing & watersports abound steps outside your doors."

So, how much would it cost you to buy this slice of heaven? Zillow.com has the island listed at $11,700,000. To be honest, it's not as pricey as I would have thought. I mean obviously, paying almost $12 million dollars is extremely expensive, but given the location and all that comes with it, I would expect it cost more.

Are you ready to take the plunge and snatch up your own private island before someone else does? You can see more pictures and set up a tour over at zillow.com.

Breathtaking Florida Private Island For Sale