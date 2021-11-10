Spectacular Joyful Christmas Parades And Santa’s Arrival Await East Texans

Get our free mobile app

East Texas Christmas parades are back and Santa is getting ready to make his arrival in East Texas.

Last year's Christmas parades were either put on hold or reversed. Due to the spread of COVID-19 last year, we were introduced to the reverse parade. The reversed parade was a bit confusing at first but turned out to be quite interesting. The floats were stationary and parade participants drove the parade route. That's not the case this year though, all of our East Texas Christmas parades are returning to the way it's always been.

Marching bands, drill teams, civic groups, politicians, city leaders, businesses, fire trucks, police and other organizations will soon be marching down Main Street or through downtown in many East Texas cities. At many of these events, the parade is just a part of the activities. Some events will feature shopping at holiday markets, movies in the park along with the lighting of the city Christmas tree after the parade and the most important thing, the arrival of Santa Claus.

May this Christmas bring you all the joy and happiness in the world. Our cities are decked out with Christmas decorations just in time for the parades to begin. For more parade information, just click on the 'details' link under each city graphic and you'll be directed to more information about a particular event. The following is a list of Christmas parades from around East Texas (listed alphabetically after Tyler and Longview):

