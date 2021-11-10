All of the East Texas Teams in the High School Football Playoffs
High school football playoff games start Thursday, and East Texas will be well-represented. And several East Texas stadiums will be site hosts too.
This is a great time to be a high school football fan.
There will be several places to catch games over the next few days with several of our biggest stadiums hosting games, and it will be a chance to see teams that you might not have seen before. Every fan wants their team to be in the bracket, but if your school didn't make the playoffs there it's a chance to soak in some second-hand spirit. Lindale, Whitehouse, Pittsburgh, and Sulphur Springs are just a few of the stadiums that will be host sites this week.
The East Texas Connection to the High School Football Playoffs by Class
Thursday, Nov. 11
4A DII
Canton vs Pleasant Grove at Texarkana’s Hawk Stadium
Mexia vs Gilmer at Lindale’s Eagle Stadium
Waco Connally vs Jasper at Whitehouse’s Wildcat Stadium
3A DI
Bonham vs Gladewater at Sulphur Spring’s Prim Stadium
Buna vs Diboll at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium
Crockett vs Woodville at Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium
Huntington vs East Chambers at Lumberton’s Raider Stadium
Jefferson vs Mount Vernon at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium
3A DII
Daingerfield vs Harmony at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
Harleton vs Newton at Center’s Roughrider Stadium
Hooks vs West Rusk at Tatum’s Eagle Stadium
2A DI
Carlisle vs Shelbyville at Carthage’s Bulldog Stadium
Frankston vs Timpson at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl
Tolar vs Cayuga at Alvarado’s Head Stadium
2A DII
Burkeville vs Tenaha at Jasper’s Bulldog Field
1A DI
Union Hill vs. Newcastle at Rio Vista’s Eagle Field
Friday, Nov. 12
6A DII
Tyler Legacy at Garland’s Williams Stadium
5A DI
Magnolia vs Longview at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
Tyler vs Magnolia West at Magnolia’s Mustang Stadium
5A DII
Bryan Rudder vs Marshall at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium
Mount Pleasant vs Consolidated at College Station’s Tiger Stadium
Nacogdoches vs Montgomery at the Montgomery ISD Stadium
4A DI
Chapel Hill vs Vidor at Humble’s Turner Stadium
Huffman-Hargrave vs Kilgore at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium
Lumberton vs Lindale @ SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium
Palestine vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville @ Willis’ Yates Stadium
4A DII
Gatesville vs Carthage at Athen’s Bruce Field
Liberty-Eylau vs Van at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium
Pittsburg vs Brownsboro at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium
Salado vs Rusk at Desoto’s Eagle Stadium
3A DI
Maypearl vs Malakoff at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium
Mineola vs Sabine at Bullard’s Panther Stadium
Tatum vs Pottsboro at Emory’s Wildcat Stadium
3A DII
Corrigan vs Waskom at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl
DeKalb vs Arp at Atlanta’s Rabbit Stadium
Kountze vs Elysian Fields at Ncogdoches’ Dragon Stadium
New Waverly vs Hughes Springs at Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium
Troup vs Paul Pewitt at Spring Hill’s Panther Stadium
2A DI
Alba-Golden vs Lindsay at Blue Ridge’s Tiger Stadium
Hawkins vs Garrison at West Rusk’s Bruce Bradshaw Stadium
Joaquin vs Beckville at Henderson’s Lion Stadium
Thorndale vs Alto at Mexia’s Blackcat Stadium
2A DII
Cushing vs Evadale at Huntington’s Red Devil Field
Hull-Daisetta vs Lovelady at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium
West Sabine vs Dewyville at Jasper’s Bulldog Field
1A DI
Saint Jo vs. Leverett’s Chapel at Prairiland’s Patriot Stadium
After the bi-district round this weekend, winners will move on to the area round on November 18-20, then the regional quarterfinals during Thanksgiving week, and the regional semifinals December 2-4. The state champs will be crowned on December 18th.
Good luck everybody!