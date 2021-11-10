All of the East Texas Teams in the High School Football Playoffs

High school football playoff games start Thursday, and East Texas will be well-represented. And several East Texas stadiums will be site hosts too.

This is a great time to be a high school football fan.

There will be several places to catch games over the next few days with several of our biggest stadiums hosting games, and it will be a chance to see teams that you might not have seen before. Every fan wants their team to be in the bracket, but if your school didn't make the playoffs there it's a chance to soak in some second-hand spirit. Lindale, Whitehouse, Pittsburgh, and Sulphur Springs are just a few of the stadiums that will be host sites this week.

The East Texas Connection to the High School Football Playoffs by Class

Thursday, Nov. 11

4A DII

Canton vs Pleasant Grove at Texarkana’s Hawk Stadium

Mexia vs Gilmer at Lindale’s Eagle Stadium

Waco Connally vs Jasper at Whitehouse’s Wildcat Stadium

3A DI

Bonham vs Gladewater at Sulphur Spring’s Prim Stadium

Buna vs Diboll at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium

Crockett vs Woodville at Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium

Huntington vs East Chambers at Lumberton’s Raider Stadium

Jefferson vs Mount Vernon at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium

3A DII

Daingerfield vs Harmony at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Harleton vs Newton at Center’s Roughrider Stadium

Hooks vs West Rusk at Tatum’s Eagle Stadium

2A DI

Carlisle vs Shelbyville at Carthage’s Bulldog Stadium

Frankston vs Timpson at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl

Tolar vs Cayuga at Alvarado’s Head Stadium

2A DII

Burkeville vs Tenaha at Jasper’s Bulldog Field

1A DI

Union Hill vs. Newcastle at Rio Vista’s Eagle Field

Friday, Nov. 12



6A DII

Tyler Legacy at Garland’s Williams Stadium

5A DI

Magnolia vs Longview at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Tyler vs Magnolia West at Magnolia’s Mustang Stadium

5A DII

Bryan Rudder vs Marshall at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium

Mount Pleasant vs Consolidated at College Station’s Tiger Stadium

Nacogdoches vs Montgomery at the Montgomery ISD Stadium

4A DI

Chapel Hill vs Vidor at Humble’s Turner Stadium

Huffman-Hargrave vs Kilgore at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium

Lumberton vs Lindale @ SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium

Palestine vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville @ Willis’ Yates Stadium

4A DII

Gatesville vs Carthage at Athen’s Bruce Field

Liberty-Eylau vs Van at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium

Pittsburg vs Brownsboro at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium

Salado vs Rusk at Desoto’s Eagle Stadium

3A DI

Maypearl vs Malakoff at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium

Mineola vs Sabine at Bullard’s Panther Stadium

Tatum vs Pottsboro at Emory’s Wildcat Stadium

3A DII

Corrigan vs Waskom at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl

DeKalb vs Arp at Atlanta’s Rabbit Stadium

Kountze vs Elysian Fields at Ncogdoches’ Dragon Stadium

New Waverly vs Hughes Springs at Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium

Troup vs Paul Pewitt at Spring Hill’s Panther Stadium

2A DI

Alba-Golden vs Lindsay at Blue Ridge’s Tiger Stadium

Hawkins vs Garrison at West Rusk’s Bruce Bradshaw Stadium

Joaquin vs Beckville at Henderson’s Lion Stadium

Thorndale vs Alto at Mexia’s Blackcat Stadium

2A DII

Cushing vs Evadale at Huntington’s Red Devil Field

Hull-Daisetta vs Lovelady at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium

West Sabine vs Dewyville at Jasper’s Bulldog Field

1A DI

Saint Jo vs. Leverett’s Chapel at Prairiland’s Patriot Stadium

After the bi-district round this weekend, winners will move on to the area round on November 18-20, then the regional quarterfinals during Thanksgiving week, and the regional semifinals December 2-4. The state champs will be crowned on December 18th.

Good luck everybody!

