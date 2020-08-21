Although Bring It On became a long-running franchise, it never got a theatrical sequel. All five of its follow-ups — including the most recent one, 2017’s Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack — went straight to video. None of the sequels featured actors from the beloved original, and almost none of the original creators, including director Peyton Reed, had any involvement with the franchise beyond that great first film.

Believe it or not, Bring It On turns 20 years old this month — and now after all this time, Reed says a theatrical Bring It On sequel with the original characters might actually happen. Talking to Insider about the big anniversary, Reed explained that he wasn’t involved with the previous sequels because he wanted to keep making big-screen movies, but that he does “often wonder what a theatrical sequel would have looked like.” Asked if that means he’d be interested in making such a sequel now if original stars Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union were involved he said:

Absolutely. [Screenwriter] Jessica [Bendinger] and I still throw around the idea of doing one. We have talked about doing a 20-years-later thing that becomes a generational cheerleader movie. Particularly with the thematics involved, I think that could be something that would be really timely. And hopefully something that would not shy away from the inherent issues of the movie. I think there's a great version to be done, and it's something we've definitely been talking about recently.

Reed also said there are “definitely” sequel ideas, and that fans should “stay tuned.”

As the first Bring It On has grown steadily in influence and popularity in recent years, the stars have been asked about it on talk shows, often giving similar answers about the possibility of a sequel: That they love the original as much as fans do, that they’d love to make another. Unfortunately they already used the Bring It On Again title for the first sequel, so they’re gonna have to get a little more creative on that front.