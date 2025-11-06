(Tyler, Texas) - It's all over the news so I don't need to go deep into the government shutdown thats hindering all kinds of services. It's sad, really, when the people we voted in to represent us can't get over their own ego to work together. It's embarrassing to see how our government works now.

One of the services that has been hampered by this historic shutdown is SNAP or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This program provides funds to those in need to buy food for their families. This shutdown has caused many to not get their full benefits this month.

Brookshire's Donates $500K to Food Banks

The families affected by those reduced SNAP benefits will have to reply on local food banks to get what they need. Because of that increase dependency, those food banks are struggling to keep up with demand. That's where Brookshire's stepped up with a half a million dollar donation to local food banks in the communities they serve (CBS 19).

Food banks in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma will all benefit from this donation. On top of this donation, Brookshire's is starting their holiday food drive earlier than normal to help out those food banks, too. You, the customer, can make a donation when checking out.

READ MORE: Yes, That's a New Brookshire's, and More, Coming to the West Loop in Tyler

READ MORE: Parts of Iconic Tyler Theatre to be Auctioned Off Supporting Bethesda Health Clinic

Get our free mobile app

Brookshire's Helping Those Affected by Reduced SNAP Benefits

Do what you can to help Brookshire's with their food bank drive going through December 16. Anyone can help our local food banks. Your office, your church, your school classmates can all band together and do something on your own.

Whatever you can do to help our neighbors is always welcome.

13 Teen Girls Vanished Without a Trace in October in Texas There are 13 families looking for their teen daughter, granddaughter or niece right now. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media