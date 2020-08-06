Brookshire’s Cancels Annual Heroes Run for 2020

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The latest COVID-19 event casualty for our area is Brookshire's annual Heroes Run. Thankfully, they're still going to support our Shreveport-Bossier military heroes and first responders. The press release BCG racing sent out this morning states, 'Due to the ongoing health and safety risks associated with COVID-19, BGC Racing has made the difficult decision to cancel the annual Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods Heroes Run which was set for Oct. 24 in Shreveport, Louisiana. In the coming weeks, BGC Racing plans to present donations totaling $80,000 to non-profit organizations with proceeds from the 2019 Heroes Run race through a virtual presentation.'



$80,000?!?!? That's a huge chunk of money and it's going to benefit organizations and agencies like the Shreveport and Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, Barksdale Air Force Base, the Wounded Warrior Project, and Team Red, White, and Blue.

Runners who have already registered to participate in this year's event will receive an email soon giving them three options. You can defer your entry to the 2021 race, receive a refund, or donate your entry fee to help the designated charities. Next year's run is already scheduled for October 23, 2021, in Shreveport.

While we hate that we're going to miss out on this year's event, we know it's for the best and we'll just have to start training for 2021 now!