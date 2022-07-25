Watch Patrick Mahomes Commercial Shoot at Arlington, Texas High School
Patrick Mahomes came back to Texas a couple of weeks ago. Unfortunately, it wasn't to visit his old stomping grounds in Whitehouse. Patrick was in full Kansas City Chiefs uniform in Colts country, but not the Indianapolis Colts. He was at Arlington High School in Arlington, Texas. Mahomes was there with a film crew to shoot a new commercial for the NFL in the Arlington High School MAC (Multipurpose Activity Center) Facility.
We are about a month or so away from NFL training camps kicking off. Some teams are already holding short workouts. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are no different. But before Mahomes gets acquainted with the new players and strengthens the bond with his current teammates, he needed to put on his acting hat for a new commercial for the NFL.
For this commercial, he was in Arlington to shoot a mysterious, and kinda spooky, looking commercial. No details were given into a theme for the new NFL commercial but it shows Mahomes in full Kansas City Chiefs uniform standing in a single spotlight with darkness around him and a smoke machine adding to the spookiness of the shoot.
In the video posted on the Arlington High School Twitter account, you can see Patrick with his back to the camera.
As the camera crew runs by, he turns around as if leaving the huddle and walking to the line of scrimmage.
You can then see Mahomes standing as if he was in a shotgun formation calling out his snap count.
Once the NFL season kicks off in September, we'll have to look for this new commercial. It'll be cool knowing that it was shot in Texas on a high school field that young athletes train on. See the full behind the scenes video below: