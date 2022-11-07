Bubba’s 33 Opens Up Tyler, TX Location: First Look Inside
If you happened to be in the area of Broadway Square in Tyler earlier today, you may have noticed a lot of ENERGY in the area and a lot of people standing in line outside of Tyler's newest restaurant Bubba's 33.
Tylerites have been clamoring for Bubba's to come to the city given its rapid expansion across Texas over the last few years and based off the success of its Longview location. The casual dining chain styles itself as "a family-friendly atmosphere and a garage bar" all in one setting created by the founders of Texas Roadhouse.
The menu features, pizza, wings, burgers and lots of drinks. They recently opened up shop on Monday to a long line of hungry and excited customers who received a Bubba's hat and koozie upon their entry and we were there when they opened up to their first customers. We have your first look inside Bubba's in the gallery below!