The World’s First Buc-ee’s Caught on Fire Early Monday Morning

The good news is that no one was reported injured after fire crews responded to a blaze at the first-ever Buc-ee’s travel center on Monday (July 1st).

It is being reported that the inferno broke out at the old Buc-ee’s location in Luling, Texas around 10:30 a.m. The popular travel center built its flagship store over twenty years ago, in 2003.

Thanks to first responders the fire was controlled "quickly with all the manpower on the scene." According to a post on the Southeast Caldwell County VFD Facebook page:

Around 10:30 this morning SECC VFD was toned out to assist Luling Fire on a structure fire this was the OLD Buc-EE’S fire was controlled quickly with all the manpower on scene! Responding units are as follows: Luling Volunteer Fire Department, Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management, Mid-County Fire/Rescue - ESD#4, Southeast Caldwell County VFD, Ottine Volunteer Fire Department, Gonzales Fire Department, Seguin Fire Department, Guadalupe County Fire Rescue, Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Dept., City of Luling EMS, Caldwell County Sheriff's Office - TX, Maxwell Fire Department, Martindale Fire/Rescue, And Luling Police Department.

It is important to note that this is not the new Luling store that was just completed early this year. For now, it is still unclear how the fire started.

In June, the title of World's Largest Buc-ee's returned to The Lone Star State when the beaver opened up its new location in Luling, Texas. The new store spans more than 75,000 square feet and offers 120 fuel pumps, according to Buc-ee's.

The new store marked Buc-ee's 50th location across Texas and the South and created at least 200 jobs between Houston and San Antonio.

