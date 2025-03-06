(Terrell, Texas) - Good ole Buc-ee's. If you are a fan of the store, you have to stop every time you're out on a road trip. Heck, if you're like me and my fiancé, we'll make a special trip to Terrell for the sole purpose of stopping at Buc-ee's. Not everyone is a fan of the beaver though.

Part of the dislike comes from their time in the courtroom. Buc-ee's loves to go after anyone who has a logo that is even remotely similar to theirs. Buc-ee's has won those cases, too, which is why they keep doing it. A new lawsuit is happening in Missouri between Buc-ee's and Duckees, a locally owned liquor store there.

Buc-ee's is Back in the Courtroom to Take Down Another Logo

Duckees is a locally owned liquor store in Kimberling City, Missouri (mysanantonio.com). You can stop at their one location and go in to shop for your favorite spirit or use their drive-thru to stock up the cabinet. They have a simple logo of a duck in sunglasses giving a thumbs up.

That's what Buc-ee's doesn't like. For some reason, they think that logo is too similar to their cute beaver. It seems Buc-ee's is doing this because of their expansion into Kansas and Missouri. They have opened a store in Springfield, Missouri and recently announced plans to build a store in Kansas City.

Buc-ee's Claims in Court

Buc-ee's claims that Duckees created their business name and logo with full knowledge of the similarity to Buc-ee's logo. Duckees claims that their logo falls under the "prior use doctrine," meaning Duckees was their before Buc-ee's and that they couldn't have infringed on the logo or name. I would have to agree with Duckees on this.

Duckees is believed to have started in 2021, before Buc-ee's came to Missouri and before the Kansas City expansion announcement. Even though I side with Duckees, I am no legal expert, so all of this will have to play out in court. We'll keep an eye on this and see what happens.

