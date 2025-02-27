Where Buc-ee’s is Opening in Texas and Beyond by 2027
(Terrell, Texas) - Which camp are you in? Do you love Buc-ee's and want to stop every time you pass by one? Do you despise Buc-ee's and wonder why anyone even tolerates stopping at one? I see both sides of the argument but I am in the camp of "I. Love. Buc-ee's."
No matter which side you're on, you can't ignore the boost their gargantuan stores bring to an area. Just look at Terrell. That area was nothing more than grass and the I-20 - Highway 80 split. Now look at it; hotels, shopping center, movie theater and more.
Where Buc-ee's is Opening in Texas and Beyond
Buc-ee's is on a world takeover mission right now. Okay, maybe that's a little overdramatic but they are building any and everywhere they can. They just opened a store in Amarillo that locals and non-locals were, and still are, super hyped about. Over the course of the next two years, thirteen cities will be adding a new Buc-ee's.
That's not to say that Buc-ee's hasn't faced opposition. The small town of Palmer Lake, Colorado is currently in a legal battle with its city leaders and Buc-ee's. The residents have made it clear they are not fans of Buc-ee's and do want a store built there.
The Thirteen Cities Getting a New Buc-ee's Store
Currently, there are thirteen cities getting ready for a new Buc-ee's to open between May of this year (2025) and sometime in 2027.
- Pass Christian, Mississippi - May
- Brunswick, Georgia - June
- Rockingham County, Virginia - July
- Goodyear, Arizona - End of 2025
- Huber Heights, Ohio - Late 2025
- Fort Pierce, Florida - Late 2025, Early 2026
- Gallaway, Tennessee - Summer 2026
- Oak Grove, Kentucky - First Half 2026
- Ruston, Louisiana - Mid 2026
- Boerne, Texas - 2026
- Mebane, North Carolina - Late 2026, Early 2027
- Benton, Arkansas - TBD
- Ocala, Florida - TBD
All of these stores will be 70 plus thousand square feet with over 100 gas pumps and numerous electric vehicle charging stations. Of course those stores will have the cleanest bathrooms in that area and plenty of Beaver Nuggets for everyone to grab.
Road Trip Happiness
There you go. There will be plenty of new Buc-ee's stores opening somewhere along a major highway that you can stop at and have a good time during your next road trip.
