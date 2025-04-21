(Terrell, Texas) - As Buc-ee's continues their expansion across the United States, some local businesses may be rethinking their logo. The reason for that is because Buc-ee's is having no issue taking someone to court who has a logo that even remotely resembles their beloved beaver. A Bukys, Duckees and Barc-ee's have all been in the courtroom over their logos.

What we haven't seen is one of these businesses shut down. That was until recently when the Missouri based mom and pop Barc-ee's announced their closure. Their future isn't completely dark, however.

Buc-ee's Logo Lawsuit Forces Closure of Missouri Small Business

Barc-ee's logo is pretty cute. It's pink with a little smiling dog driving a convertible. Their business is basically a hangout for you, your family and your pooch. There's lots of food to enjoy and coffee to drink. There's even a play area for the kiddos.

Buc-ee's felt that Barc-ee's logo was too close to theirs, though. That's when a copyright infringement suit was filed. Why is Buc-ee's doing this? Well, they're expanding their reach in the Kansas-Missouri area. There is already a store in Springfield, Missouri but a second location will be built in Kansas City, Kansas close to the speedway.

Get our free mobile app

Buc-ee's Logo Lawsuit Forces Closure of Missouri Small Business

Being that Barc-ee's is a small mom and pop, they most likely don't have the funds to fight Buc-ee's in court. The company has decided to shut its doors, temporarily, for what seems to be a rebrand. In the meantime, The Bean and Bubble Babes will be spun-off as a food truck offering great food and cool drinks.

The Facebook post does mention a new name, a new look and possibly even a new location. As they call it, it's their turning "lemons into lemonade" moment. I'm sure fans of Barc-ee's will stick around for the rebrand and enjoy the new adventure with them.

READ MORE: The Curious History of a Now Abandoned Ammunition Plant in East Texas

READ MORE: How Tyler Launched the Adopt-a-Highway Program That Went Global

16 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs With an Instant Million or More to Win (Accurate as of April 17, 2025) Get ready to scratch until your heart's content, or you win an instant million or more, with these Texas Lottery scratch offs. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery