(KNUE-FM) There might be a new trend hitting Texas — maybe even across the country — but I really don’t understand it. It looks like the iconic Buc-ee’s is now tapping into the trend as they have added something new for shoppers and people are buying them quickly.

Buc-ee’s Joins the Mini Bucket Craze

We’re talking about an item that costs just $1, but I still don’t understand the craze behind them, it’s those tiny 98-cent mini buckets. They have the signature Buc-ee's logo and mascot on them and people on social media are acting desperate just to collect a few of these tiny buckets.

Other Stores Cashing In on the Trend

The first time I saw these mini buckets was when I got into my wife’s truck and noticed that she had one from Lowe’s the hardware store. I asked her about it, and she said that she wanted it cause it was cute. Since it was a dollar, I just kinda laughed, but I had no idea that so many other businesses would start making these and selling them too as The Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Michaels, and others are now selling their own versions of the mini bucket.

One woman on TikTok says that Buc-ee's missed an opportunity by calling them “Buc-ettes.” Which I thought was clever and funny, but regardless they are making money bringing more customers to their stores for these mini buckets.

Why Texans Can’t Resist These Tiny Buckets

It looks like some people on social media are using the mini buckets to hold their drink, although Buc-ee's has much bigger cups. Just do what makes you happy — even if that means buying mini buckets.

