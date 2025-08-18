(KNUE-FM) Here in Texas we do things a little differently, and we prefer it that way. We don’t want to be like any of the other states and for some people that might be difficult to handle.

How is Texas Different That Other States?

I’m not looking to create a debate around politics or anything of that nature. We all know that ‘Everything’s Bigger in Texas’. We also know that there are kind people here in the Lone Star State, Southern Hospitality is still a thing here.

And when it comes to spending time on the road, everyone knows about the iconic Buc-ee's locations. And while social media has helped them grow even more, there are some people that just can’t handle Buc-ee's in all its glory!

Visitor Admits Buc-ee's is Overwhelming

As I was scrolling on social media this video popped up about a man named Chris Olsen who stopped into Buc-ee's but it became too much for him. You can see this video for yourself.

This just proves that not everyone is ready for everything that Texas has to offer. And that is okay, not everyone needs to love Buc-ee's or even Texas for that matter.

If You Can’t Handle Buc-ee's, It’s You Not Them

While the video discusses being overwhelmed at Buc-ee's and the Texas culture being too much for him. It’s sad that people can’t handle the excitement of a busy convenience store. Maybe one day, he will be able to work up enough courage to take in all the fun at Buc-ee's. But until that day comes, I speak for all of Texas when I say, ‘Bless Your Heart’.

