(Lake Jackson, Texas) - Buc-ee's is a popular destination just about anywhere you go in the South. As Buc-ee's continues its expansion across the U.S., it's becoming a popular pit stop for others, too. Of course, some are not so found of the beaver and what it brings to the area around it.

I, for one, am a fan. Anytime me and my family make a road trip to DFW, we stop to check out what's available. I have an unhealthy collection of t-shirts and love to add to it whenever possible. The popularity of Buc-ee's means the spotlight will shine bright on its gas pumps and everything inside.

Buc-ee's Given the National Spotlight

Buc-ee's was recently given the national spotlight on CBS. It's a fun piece talking a little about the history of Buc-ee's, how the bathrooms you can dine in came about and the unique business model of the gas station giant. Buc-ee's is also the holder of a couple of Guinness World Records, largest gas station and longest car wash.

One of the other big draws of Buc-ee's is its barbecue. Look, there is better barbecue out there, but you can't argue that it is pretty good. You have to admit that their chopped brisket sandwich is pretty tasty.

Buc-ee's Featured on CBS

Take six minutes and check out the feature on Buc-ee's. If you ever needed an example how the American dream can be realized, this a good one. You can watch it at cbsnews.com. In the meantime, me and my fiancé need to take a road trip to Terrell this weekend, I need a new Hawaiian shirt for our honeymoon next month.

