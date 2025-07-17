(Lake Jackson, Texas) - Buc-ee's is a Texas staple that's becoming popular across the United States. Why? The pit stop giant has been expanding to cities and interstates outside of Texas.

A lot of those cities and interstates are in places you wouldn't think Buc-ee's would go. Wisconsin, for instance will be getting a Buc-ee's. A Buc-ee's billboard exists on the New Jersey turnpike. Buc-ee's is now working on a location that could put Beaver Nuggets just hours from Canada.

Buc-ee's Working on a Store in Idaho

Buc-ee's representatives recently spoke with the economic development team in Meridian, Idaho about a new store (mysanantonio.com). Meridian is located just west of Boise. The proposed location would be about 12 miles west of downtown Boise.

The new store would be the size of many of the new stores being built currently, 74,000 square feet, 120 gas pumps, some electric car charging stations and bags upon bags of Beaver Nuggets. It would also bring a little over 200 jobs to the area. As of right now, however, nothing has been agreed upon.

Buc-ee's Close to Canada

If the location is approved in Meridian, Idaho, it would be the westernmost Buc-ee's location in America. It would also put the store roughly 370 miles from the Canadian border. Would Canada be the next stop for Buc-ee's? Only time will tell if our favorite Beaver becomes internationally popular.

