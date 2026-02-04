(Terrell, Texas) - We live in a crazy world where you can get on any social media platform and start making claims about something without any proof or evidence to back it up. Add in what A.I. can do and it becomes very scary what can be presented online. The problem with some of these claims is that too many people believe them and unfairly hurt the person or entity the claims are made against.

The very popular Buc-ee's isn't immune to these sorts of claims. Someone has made claims that Buc-ee's owner, Arch "Beaver" Aplin III, made donations to ICE. Problem is, there is no evidence to back up these online claims.

Buc-ee's Owner Didn't Donate to ICE

A duo of Instagram accounts, floridafoos and mexicanworldstarfoo, made a claim that Buc-ee's owner, Arch "Beaver" Aplin III, made a $1 million donation to ICE to continue their operations across the country. There is no footnote about where they got this information. There is no source of where they got this information. They just made something up and called for a boycott.

We, as a civilian, can make a donation to ICE. There is a review process before that donation can be accepted. You can get all the details on that at cbp.gov. For the claims that Aplin made a donation to ICE, there is no proof or evidence that he has and the company told chron.com, "The claim is entirely unfounded. Neither Beaver nor Buc-ee’s has made any donations to ICE."

False Claims of Buc-ee's Owner Donating to ICE

While there is no proof or evidence that Buc-ee's or it's owner donated to ICE, you can see the donations he has made to political candidates. Go to fec.gov to see a full rundown of who he gave money to.

In the meantime, don't believe everything you hear or see online. If there isn't any proof or evidence presented to back up the claim, it's most likely not real.

