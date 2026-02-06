(Lindale, Texas) - We are an easy-going folk in Texas. Even here in East Texas, we like to stay laid back and somewhat drama free. There are certain things that will turn that laid back attitude into a full on charging bull, though.

Having said that, we can also laugh at ourselves. However, there is a line in the sand, don't step over it. That's what these 19 things to say or do is, a teaching moment for you Texas newbies.

Immediately Losing Your Texas Card

Long before I was in radio, I worked at a gas station that was right off of Interstate 20 in Lindale. In my time there, I got to meet a lot of different people that were just passing through. One interaction that I will never forget involved a woman who came in and asked about using the bathroom.

Problem was, she wasn't saying bathroom, she was saying washroom. Of course, I had no idea what she was talking about. Finally, after a frustrating back and forth between us, she finally said restroom and I figured out what she needed. Afterwards, as she and her family were checking out, I apologized for the miscommunication and asked where they were from. Boston. It all made sense.

How to Immediately Lose Your Texas Card

We native Texans have a certain way to us just like any other native to their particular region. There are certain aspects of Texas that are ingrained in our DNA, like manners or where to eat or how to say something. That's where this list comes into play.

The 19 Things to Say or Do to Get Your Texas Card Revoked Newbies to Texas, learn these things or that Texas Card you've been gifted will be cut up immediately. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media