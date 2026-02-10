(Austin, Texas) - We are in that weather pattern called false spring. We'll have a couple of weeks of cool mornings and warm afternoons. Then Bam!, we'll get hit with another artic blast. Yeah, don't put the jackets away just yet.

With that warmer weather, we'll start thinking about a spring road trip. Along the roads of that trip, we'll see a field or two of bluebonnets, the state flower of Texas. Is it legal to stop and pick a few of those flowers?

Is it Legal to Pick Bluebonnets in Texas?

The bluebonnet is the state flower of Texas. The state legislature began debating the issue in 1901, settling on the Sandyland Bluebonnet as the bloom of the state. As native Texans, we've always heard to never pick the flower as it is illegal. But, is it? Not according to State Trooper Robbie Barrera. She told keranews.org,

It is not a violation of the law to pick bluebonnets, though you do need to be cautious if you choose to pick a bluebonnet, where you pick them. Don’t go on someone’s private property. If your neighbor’s growing bluebonnets and you go and pick those, then yes, that would be a violation of the law. But the bluebonnets themselves out on the side of the road, if you choose to pick them, it’s not against the law.

Now, I'm sure if you asked permission of the property owner first, there wouldn't be an issue. But, again, ask first.

As for those fields along a state highway, what are some rules and precautions? Park as far off the highway as possible before taking that ultimate selfie or photo shoot with the flower. You can also pick a few but don't take a shovel and dig up a bunch.

Celebrating the Bluebonnet in Texas

Not far from East Texas, Ennis has been recognized as the official Bluebonnet City of Texas. April 1 through April 30, Ennis is host to the Official Texas Bluebonnet Trail which showcases 40 miles of mapped driving featuring the state flower. If you want more details to celebrate the flower, go to the Bluebonnet Trails Festival website.

