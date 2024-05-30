Most Texans love making a stop at Buc-ee's during a road trip across our state. I say most because some Texans don't believe Buc-ee's is really that big of a deal, and that's okay. I, for one, am a fan of the pit stop with their great tasting brisket sandwich, stylish t-shirts and bathrooms you can dine in. Speaking of bathrooms, the son of Buc-ee's co-founder, Donald E. Wasek, is facing some serious jail time after his friends found hidden cameras in his Dallas, Texas apartment, a Lake Travis home owned by his father and another location in Colorado. It's creepy stuff that I'll go into below.

Illegal Video Recording

In May of 2023, some friends of Mitchell Wasek, son of Buc-ee's co-founder Donald Wasek, were visiting Mitchell at a Lake Travis home owned by his father. One of those friends noticed a power brick plugged into an outlet in one of the bathrooms that contained a hidden camera. On the camera's Micro SD Card, the friends found pictures and video of them, both male and female, using the bathroom, taking a shower, changing clothes and being intimate in the bedroom.

They were unaware that the recordings existed in the bedroom and bathroom, and indicated they did not consent to being recorded or photographed. - Arrest Affidavit

What makes this all the more disturbing is that the pictures and videos date back to 2021 and were recorded in different locations. Some came from Mitchell Wasek's apartment in Dallas while others came from the Lake Travis lake house, an Austin condo and a vacation home in Telluride, Colorado. The Lake Travis and Colorado properties are owned by Mitchell's father.

Only the Son Involved

It appears that no other member of the Wasek family had anything to do with these illegal recordings. The arrest affidavits state that Mitchell was the only one present when these recordings took place. Mitchell was charged with 28 felony counts of invasive visual recordings. He was giving a $100,000 bond, which was paid, and was released (newsbreak.com).

Grand Jury Indictments

A Travis County Grand Jury returned six separate indictments against Mitchell Wasek. In total, he faces 21 counts of invasive visual recording with 13 victims coming forward to say they were secretly recorded. Wasek's next court date is Wednesday, June 5 (kvue.com).

