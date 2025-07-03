(Longview, Texas) So many hard-working people here in Texas dream of one day owning their own business. While not every business is going to bring in millions of dollars, the idea of working for yourself is appealing. And there is a new business opportunity that just opened up in Longview that might be perfect for you.

Everyone in Texas Loves Putt-Putt Golf!

We’re talking about a business that has been open for 40 years, Longview Putt-Putt is currently for sale. The well-known family friendly business located off the always busy Loop 281, it needs a little TLC but could be restored and thriving again with the right owner.

Much More Than Just Putt-Putt Golf

Beyond the 18 mini-golf holes on the property there is also batting cages, arcade games, two party rooms (perfect for birthday parties), snack or vending area, over 2,600 square feet of indoor fun, men’s and women’s bathrooms, and a fully fenced property with lots of parking.

For Sale: Longview Putt-Putt

More Details on Buying Longview Putt-Putt

The exact address for the property is 2630 Bill Owens Pkwy, Longview, TX 75604. The property itself is 1.37 acres.

And, of course, the question that everyone has, “how much is it?” The current asking price is $500,000. While I am not looking to purchase this business, it seems like the business is priced well.

One thing we always hear from families in East Texas is that we need more fun family activities. Well, here is your chance to make sure we don’t lose one of the best ones we have in our area.

7 Steps to Opening a Business in Texas