If you're looking for a really fun looking rental to relax I think I found the place for you to visit in New Braunfels, Texas. This caboose isn't just for people who love trains but also for those who just need a break and want to relax. Thich is exactly what we all need right now, plus I love the fact that this Airbnb rental isn't going to break the bank at only $99 per night.

The caboose is located on 18 acres of wooded property, plenty of space for all of the privacy you need to relax. It's located between San Marcos and New Braunfels, and only 8 miles from Gruene. It's one of three cabooses that are on the property all are rented out individually. It seems like all visitors to this property seem to love it as it has a 4.87 rating out of 5.0 with almost 80 reviews.

Get our free mobile app

There is More Than Just the Caboose to Enjoy With This New Braunfels Rental

You could enjoy a fantastic weekend inside the caboose but there are other pieces of the property to enjoy while you're there. The common area includes a pool, a tented deck with 2 large grills, lots of play areas for kids even a firepit for S'mores after the sun goes down.

You Could See Wildlife From the Caboose Rental

As if the caboose rental wasn't cool enough there is a chance you could see deer while you enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail. But just a heads up this place is set up for relaxation, so there is no wifi or cable, just enjoy your break from being online and scrolling through social media.

New Braunfels, Texas Caboose Airbnb Rental Here is a look inside the Airbnb rental in New Braunfels, Texas of a train caboose.

9 East Texas Tiny House Airbnb's All Under $90 A Night Fulfull your curiousity of what it would be like downsizing and living in a tiny house or just book one of these cute places for an awesome East Texas weekend getaway.