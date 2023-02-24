What the Filling Inside of a Cadbury Creme Egg Actually Is [Video]

Cadbury's Creme Eggs can be a polarizing subject. Either you love them or you hate them. No matter what side of the fence you're on, it's high time we know what the "yolk" of the chocolate egg is actually made of.

Cadbury's Celebrate Creme Egg Season In Covent Garden With The Goo Games (Photo by Marcus Mays Productions via Getty Images)

How many times have you bit into a Cadbury Creme Egg and squealed with delight as you ingest the sugary sweet innards of your magical Holiday confection?

OK, maybe the squeal of delight comes from the massive sugar rush after you eat it but you understand what we're getting at here.

Tiktoker @abbeythefoodscientist has recently captured the attention of Cadbury Creme Egg lovers the world over as she skilfully dissects one to answer the question once and for all...

What exactly is the tasty sweet goo inside of a Cadbury Creme Egg?

Chocolate Production Continues At Cadbury During Hostile Takeover Bids Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Abbey The Food Scientist takes her knife and cuts the chocolate egg down the middle to reveal the "yolk".

According to Abbey, what you're eating inside of the Cadbury Creme Egg is simply sugar, corn syrup, and water.

Also called fondant, it's a very common ingredient in the baking world.

Inside the egg is nothing more than white and yellow fondant, just in a more "liquidish" form than you're probably used to.

Can we just pretend "liquidish" is a real word?

The colors yellow and white have obviously been chosen to make it look like an actual egg yolk.

From the Tiktok video posted by Abbey The Food Scientist -

"Opening A Cadbury Creme Egg! The inside is a mixture of sugar, corn syrup, and water or what’s called fondant. #easter #candy #foodie #tiktokfoodie"