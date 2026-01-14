(Tyler, Texas) - I'm gonna be completely honest, I find many TikTok trends to be a lot of fun. I'll get a good laugh out of it and even want to try it myself. Some TikTok trends, however, are just downright dumb and should never have never been tried in the first place.

One of those trends that's going viral, should never be tried, and is blasphemous, is grilling hotdogs in the package. Yes, it's a thing that some are doing and we all have to ask "why?!" There are a thousand things wrong with this and I will leave your barbecue if I see you doing this.

Latest TikTok Trend of How to Grill Hotdogs

What is going here? A viral TikTok trend is people grilling their hotdogs while still in the package (KTLA). Yes, instead of taking the dogs out of the package and placing them on the grill to get those beautiful lines, they're letting them cook in the juices of an unopened package.

Folks. Young 'uns. Weekend grill masters. Do. Not. Do. This. There are so many things wrong with this including the fact that you're cooking the plastic into the dogs. Yes, you're making your food dangerous for everyone that's eating. Plus, you're just ruining a perfectly good Saturday afternoon with your friends.

Grilling Hotdogs Wrong TikTok Trend

I agree with Carol's comment on the above video:

This is why we have warning labels on things

Dude. They're nice and hot, sure. But that plastic is now cooked into your dogs. I'm not eating that nor should anyone else. Take those dogs out of the package and place them on the grill like a normal person. Don't do this.

