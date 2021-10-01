“That’s Money Dude” Learn to Cook like a True Cajun on TikTok

Most of us in East Texas are pretty familiar with some good Cajun cooking. A bowl of gumbo on a cold day certainly hits the spot. A plate of jambalaya is always great. Spring time is always great with the arrival of crawfish season. Actually taking a moment to fix these dishes yourself, however, can be a task. Luckily, we have TikTok and a pretty entertaining dude to show us the proper ways of Cajun cooking.

He goes by stalekracker on TikTok and he is a true Louisiana Cajun. His variety of videos show us the proper ways to fix a gumbo or a jambalaya or boiling our shrimp. Everything from his cooking utensils to pots to even his beer belt is oversized. But that perfect for the amount of entertainment and learning we get from his videos.

Oh, and everything is great on a cracker.

Although TikTok is a massive time suck (I've easily opened the app just to pass a few minutes and I'm putting my phone down 30 minutes later), I look forward to his videos. At some point I'm gonna try and duplicate what he is showing in his videos. Every one of his finished dishes makes my mouth water. I probably won't come anywhere close to his flavor but I will at least try.

If you haven't had the chance to run across his channel, just search stalekracker and your tummy will start to rumble. Get a look at just a few of his videos below:

