This California Man’s Unexpected Whataburger Reaction Will Surprise Texans

One California man made it a point to visit a Whataburger as soon as he landed in Dallas, TX. His reaction has me wondering if his taste buds were lost by the airline and are currently on a flight to

I know it's fashionable here in Texas to hate California, but I'm cool with the state. I've got family there, love the weather too. But this guy's reaction to Whataburger has me second-guessing everything I ever thought about The Golden State.

Like, is it even really golden?

His handle is @how.kev.eats, he's a TikToker who posted the video from, I'm assuming, his rental car in DFW. He says in the video that he just landed in Texas and went straight to Whataburger -- been there, bro.

Turns out how.kev.eats is not down with Whataburger. According to him, the meat tastes synthetic, and something he calls "the meat-to-topping ratio" was way off. Personally, I love cold crisp veggies on my Whataburger, it tastes so fresh.

He does say the fries have a good texture but need more salt. And in conclusion, he thinks Whataburger is “very, very, overrated.” His final review is 4.3 out of 10.

This did not sit well with Texans. Many chimed in in the comments on this video: "Spoken like a real Californian," "Bro has no idea what he’s talking about," "it's OK not everyone can be right," and "No way bro. No way."

There were a few who agreed with Kev, but they're wrong too. Check out his video above and see what you think. Does Texas have a new arch nemesis and his name is Kev?

I ain't never seen a pool shaped like California, Kev. Look at this: