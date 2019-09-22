Camp Tyler To Host First ‘Fall Festival’ October 5

As aforementioned, there's nothing better to me than tromping around an old-fashioned Fall Festival once October hits. How about you? I love that we are seeing more of them organized each year. The latest one to hit my radar? The first ever 'Fall Festival' at Camp Tyler.

This is an absolutely FREE event so gather your friends and loved ones and get ready to enjoy a classic fest to celebrate autumn. You can look forward to enjoying bobbing for apples, a football toss, a haunted hike, oh and a cupcake walk. OMG. Cupcakes. ...Sorry. Focus Tara.

There will be all kinds of vendors offering both food and drinks, as well as those locally-crafted and unique items we all love to peruse. If you're hoping for the opportunity to do a little pre-Halloween trick-or-treating with the kids, you're in luck. So, then are costumes allowed? Oh yes, in fact the Board of Directors and staff of Camp Tyler encourage them!

To reiterate, this is a free event. However, if you want all the fun details, connect with the event's Facebook page here.