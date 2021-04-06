Canceled Castlevania Game for Sega Dreamcast Found

Ahh the Sega Dreamcast. With your weird controller, minigame capable memory card and awesome lineup of games, if only more people had seen your awesomeness in the late 90's and early 2000's. Luckily there is still a following for this system and new discoveries being made for it. This latest discovery shows a canceled game from one of the most popular franchises in video games, Castlevania.

Get our free mobile app

Castlevania is one of the oldest and most beloved video game franchises. It started in the arcades (which is not a good game) then moved to Nintendo (which is an awesome game). Three games came to the NES, Castlevania, Castlevania II: Simon's Quest, Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse, followed by Castlevania IV on the Super Nintendo and the underrated Castlevania: Bloodlines on the Sega Genesis.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Castlevania: Rondo of Blood were probably the last really good entries in the series. Moving into the 3D era of games wasn't the smoothest but were still somewhat enjoyable.

A recent discovery shows one of those early entries into the 3D era of gaming, the canceled Castlevania: Resurrection for the Sega Dreamcast (polygon.com). Youtuber, cvr exists, has shared some gameplay from the game.

During E3 1999, there was a closed door demonstration of Castlevania: Resurrection. It's a 3D platformer with a lot of familiar elements from the 8 and 16 bit eras. You control Sonia Belmont, who made her debut in Castlevania: Legends on the Nintendo Gameboy (I always forget about the Gameboy and Gameboy Advance games), and we would have been introduced to Victor Belmont (who made his debut in Castlevania: Lords of the Shadow 2) in this game.

It looks like it could have been a really good game. The introduction of the PlayStation 2, according to one of game developers, ended any chance of this game being completed. For retro game enthusiasts like myself, this is really cool news and hopefully this YouTuber will upload the rom for preservationists to get ahold of and others to be able to play.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge This new game for PC and/or consoles was recently announced with some excellent game play footage.