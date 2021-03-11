One Of Your Friends In Canton May Be $1 Million Richer

A resident in Canton is breathing a major sigh of relief today after striking gold on a Texas Lottery scratch-off! Geez, what that must feel like. While we're all working our butts off, taking advantage of stimulus payments to pay off debt, and just saving to afford what we want, this person caught a major break.

The winner came forward on March 4 after their win the Mad Money Multiplier game. According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket was purchased at Twin Stop #3, located at 490 W. State Highway 243, in Canton.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.

If you're looking to go out and try your luck at this game, you still have a few good odds on cashing in. This was the fifth of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. The Texas Lottery says that Mad Money Multiplier offers more than $100 million in total prizes.

If you're like a lot of people I know, you may not play the lottery until it gets into those ridiculously large jackpots. As of this writing, the Texas Two Step is sitting at $1.75 million and Lotto Texas has a bank of $7 million. Those numbers are nothing to scoff at!

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $32 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $68 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $26.4 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas.

