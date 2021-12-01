Car Enthusiasts Dream Home in Roanoke, TX

If you're a motor head or car enthusiast of any kind you need to check out this home in Roanoke, Texas. It has absolutely everything you could ever want and more having to do with vehicles throughout the property but it's done in a very classy way. We've all seen junk yards before, this is much nicer. If you have deep pockets and love anything with a motor this is definitely the home you want to buy.

Okay, so it might take a little bit of time talking your spouse into buying this home with a list price of $7,999,000. But, beyond a fantastic home you're also looking at a 10 acre lot only 20 minutes outside of the Dallas and Fort Worth area. The homes sits at 14250 Chaparral Lane in Roanoke, TX. It's a large home consisting of 7,419 square feet and comes with 5 bedroom and 5 1/2 bathrooms. The home isn't very old as it was built in 2014, and it has plenty of room for your vehicles with a 10 car garage.

This Place is Set Up to Work on Vehicles

Whether you love cars, trucks, motorcycles, or anything else with wheels you will love this property as it comes with everything. Car lifts, a paint application booth, a tire changer, antique memorabilia throughout the property and so much more. There is even an oversized tiered pool and a nice fire pit to enjoy. You just have to supply your own vehicles, it has everything else.

You Could Host Events on the Property

The main house has two bedrooms, but the entertaining house and glass repair center has plenty of room for up to 60 guests perfect for any type of event you want to put together. The house has been on the market for almost one full year so use your negotiating skills to talk them down so I can come visit you here.

