Carrie Underwood Will Release a Fitness Book Sharing Her Personal Wellness Journey

Carrie Underwood is at work on her first book! According to People, Underwood announced on Wednesday (Sept. 4) that her new fitness book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, will be published in 2020 by Dey Street Books.

In her new project, the country star will share her Fit52 program with readers and discuss her own longstanding relationship with health and wellness, including how she grapples with the unrealistic standards of beauty that come along with celebrity.

"Fitness and healthy living have been a passion of mine for years," Underwood tells People in a statement. "It took time to find my way and navigate my wellness journey, and this book will provide tips and tools to help the reader find what is practical and sustainable in his or her everyday life for all 52 weeks of the year, and help them lead a positive lifestyle."

Along with sharing advice for readers, Underwood will shed some light on her own experiences with maintaining a healthy lifestyle. "Throughout Find Your Path, Carrie opens up about her personal journey towards optimal health, from her passion for sports as a kid, to the pressure to look perfect and fit the mold as she launched her career after winning American Idol, to eventually discovering the importance of balance and the meaning of true health," a press release explains.

Even before announcing her new book, Underwood has long enjoyed sharing fitness tips and her own story with fans on social media, and she is also the founder of fitness apparel brand Calia. In musical news, the singer recently announced that she will be returning as host for the 2019 CMA Awards -- but this time, without her longstanding co-host Brad Paisley. Instead Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton will help Underwood with hosting duties, in an evening that will find the Country Music Association celebrating the genre's legendary female figures.

WATCH: The Secret History of Carrie Underwood's "Before He Cheats"