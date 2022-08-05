Carrie Underwood has served as the face and voice of Sunday Night Football on NBC for years, and she announced this week that she will return this season for her 10th straight year of singing the show's weekly opener.

Underwood celebrated her upcoming tenth season on the show by sharing a video featuring clips of her show openers through the years. The video begins with Underwood singing the show's theme, "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night," in the studio before segueing to brief clips from her many show openers.

She also shared an updated photo of herself wearing a glittery NFL jersey and holding a football.

"10 years and we’re still going strong, @snfonnbc!" Underwood writes. "See you Sunday nights beginning in September!"

Sunday Night Football's social media accounts also commemorated Underwood's return to the show by sharing the same nostalgia-filled video.

"We’re getting set to celebrate 10 years of @carrieunderwood and Sunday Night Football," reads SNF's social post. "Relive some of the best moments as we get closer to kickoff this fall."

Underwood's passion for being part of the Sunday Night Football opener stems from her love of football, which she acquired while growing up in Oklahoma.

“I love being the voice of Sunday Night Football because I grew up watching football from birth," Underwood says, via UMG Nashville. "I’m from Oklahoma – we’re a football state. It’s just a part of the country that everybody has their teams and there’s such an energy about it. We would drive down to Dallas and watch the Cowboys play whenever we could. There’s just something about being at a live sporting event or watching it on TV. You have your favorites. They have their rivals. There’s an excitement to it that really, it’s unlike anything else, so being a small part of that is absolutely amazing."

Although Underwood's "Waitin' All Day for Sunday Night" has been used as the SNF opener for the majority of the time the singer has held the gig, there have been two other songs to make the cut. The show used "Oh, Sunday Night" (a play off of "Somethin' Bad," her duet with Miranda Lambert) from 2016 to 2018, and an original song called "Game On" served as the theme in 2018.

Viewers can catch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock beginning Sept. 11.