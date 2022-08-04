Forget The Concession Stand, Whataburger Has The Perfect Tailgating Companion

Get our free mobile app

Texas high school football is just about to kick into high gear, which means tailgating season is here too! The tradition of cooking out in the parking lot right before the game may take on a new look this year. Mainly because it's still too hot to do anything outdoors, especially firing up a grill at a game in the parking lot for some burgers and dogs.

Now the most famous hamburger stand in Texas is going to help you take your tailgating experience up a level and leave that grill behind.

Whataburger is well-known for their hot, fresh made-to-order burgers and now thanks to their huge burger party box you'll be the center of the tailgating scene. No more messing with the charcoal, lighter fluid, keeping the condiments and meat cold, no more slaving over the heat to flip those burgers, all you need to do is grab your box of ten burgers, let down the tailgate and then everyone fix their Whataburger how they want it.

Be the smart one in the parking lot, on your way to the game just use your Whataburger app to order the Whataburger Box and you'll get 10 Whataburgers along with tomato, lettuce, pickles, diced onions, mustard, mayo, and ketchup for a little under $48 bucks. Now for the bigger appetites on your crew, you can bump it up to the Double Meat Whataburger Box and get 10 of them for around $77 bucks and you won't have to worry about the grill or anything like that.

It'll be a game changer not only at high school football tailgating events but at the ballpark, office, and your home parties too!

PSST: Check Out The Whataburger Secret Menu The items are available year round, but make sure you're grabbing breakfast items and lunch items during those respective times.

East Texans Can Show Off Their Love For Whataburger With These New Items Whataburger fans are very prideful and enjoy showing off their love for the Texas-based burger chain that they'll wear the orange and white stripes and logo on just about anything. Check out the full collection on the Whataburger site

Whataburger #80 in Mesquite This Whataburger is just over 50 years old and sits in a historic part of Mesquite.

Here's Where To Find Fantastic Burgers In Tyler Burger options seem unlimited in Tyler, just like burger toppings. We've got a list of some of the most fantastic burger joints in town right here.