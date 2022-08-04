Parker McCollum Drops Smokin’ New Heater on Our Heads ‘Handle On You’

Parker Mcollum played with George Strait last weekend at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs -- one of those bucket list shows for The Kid. Between his growing radio success and sellout shows, McCollum has become one of the hottest young acts in all of country music, and tonight we get some new heat.

Back in May, The Limestone Kid revealed that he'd be doing an ACL LIVE taping. Originally scheduled for July 26th, it has since been rescheduled, "due to unforeseen circumstances," to September 7th.

Now, let's dive into this new tune "Handle On You." We copied and pasted a verse and the chorus below so you can sing along from the jump:

Tennessee and Kentucky 'cause you ain’t here to love me

I drink now that there’s nothing to lose

I’ve been fightin’ with your memory, I hate the way it hits me

I wake up every day, black and blue

After all this back and forth, a fifth won’t do

Yeah, I finally got a handle, finally got a handle on you I tell myself that I should quit but I don’t listen to drunks

I keep on sippin’ 'til "I miss you" don’t roll off my tongue

Since you poured our love down the sink, I think I’ll just stay here and drink

I tell myself that I should quit but I don’t listen to drunks

And if you missed it, Ronnie Dunn's new album 100 Proof Neon arrived last Friday (July 29), and with it came a few collaborations, including one with Parker McCollum.

