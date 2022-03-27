Casey Donahew Unleashes Brand New Project, ‘Built Different’

Over twenty years on the road, writing songs, and recording music, Casey Donahew has galvanized one of Texas' most loyal fan bases. Hard to believe that it was nearly five years ago Donahew re-released new versions of some of his biggest hits with Fifteen Years, The Wild Ride.

Well Casey is back with a brand new album and in it the Burleson native is able to tap into his beginnings while keeping an eye toward the future. From the title title-track, to “Legends,” “One Foot in the Grave,” and “83 Chevrolet Time Machine,” Donahew is proving that he's still got a lot to say -- and we're here for it.

The man has staying power. His '20 release "Bad Guy" plowed it's way up the Texas charts and stayed at No. 1 for several weeks. Online the lowkey ballad was already a proven hit, having amassed over 6 million on-demand streams.

Overall, Donahew has over 230 MILLION on-demand digital music streams through Spotify and Apple, over 390 MILLION Pandora streams and has more than half a million followers on his social platforms. Over two decades in the game, and including this project, Donahew has released ten independent albums.

