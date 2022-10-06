‘That’s Why I Stay Stoned’ Parker Tweets 30 Seconds of Brand New Song

Gotta love Twitter. You guys know things like this never happened 20 years ago, right? Hell it couldn't have happened even five years ago. We had to wait for an entire new album to be released to hear it. Artists sharing brand new songs on social media is something I'll never take for granted.

Yesterday Parker McCollum tweeted about 30 seconds of a new song "That's Why I Stay Stoned," and it would appear that the people are loving it.

"I've been cutting this new record, here's a little sample of it. Check it out," he says right before he hits play on the brand new song.

If you missed it, it's been a big couple of weeks for McCollum. It's one of the most coveted gigs, kicking off RODEOHOUSTON, and The Limestone Kid got that call for '23. The reigning ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year will serve as the fire starter for the 91st annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Last Wednesday (September 28) he tweeted the track listing for his next album, with right about 90% of it redacted. The project, that is currently untitled, does confirm for fans that his current radio hit "Handle On You" and a new favorite "Stone" will be on it. How much you wanna bet "That's Why I Stayed Stoned is underneath some black ink on there as well?

